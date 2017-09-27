Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Pays Tribute to Playboy Founder After His Death

Hugh Hefner is being remembered for his talents by many included his closest family members.

When the news was announced that the Playboy founder had passed away, Cooper Hefner immediately released a statement honoring his dad.

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," he shared. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."

Cooper added, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."