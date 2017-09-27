Survivor Season 35 Premiere: The Pants Are Already Coming Off

"That's a walking stick." "Should I eat it?"

Survivor's back, baby, and as good as last season was, it feels good to be back in a season where we know nothing about anybody or anybody's game. However, we've got a bit of a gripe to discuss, and it's nothing new.

The idols have taken over this show. It's like the only strategy anymore is to find an idol, or to worry about whether or not people have found idols. Last season's finale showed what fun the idols can be, but for the most part they just dominate the entire game to the point where it's no longer fun.

Urologist and healer tribe member Mike took the advice of his 10 year-old son to do everything he could to find an idol, which already made him suspicious to fellow healer and all around paranoid person Joe, and hustler Ryan was psyched that he managed to find an advantage right there on the boat before they even hit land (which we'll discuss in a minute).