The Bachelor's Nick Viall Admits "Being Single Kinda Sucks" One Month After Vanessa Grimaldi Split

Nick Viall is still trying to get used to his new relationship status.
Close to a month after The Bachelor star and Vanessa Grimaldi announced the end of their engagement, some fans are curious to know how both parties are moving forward.
In the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I's Almost Famous podcast, Nick revealed his mindset today.
"It's never fun. Being single kinda sucks, but what can you do?" he shared in a sneak peek obtained exclusively by E! News. "I've always been the internal optimist of pushing forward so I'm fine. What can you do?"
"Obviously relationships can be great and lovely and amazing and if they don't work out, you just kind of have to get through it," Nick continued. "Two great things as I've gotten older that I've learned to try and appreciate in life is having perspective and understanding that all things are relative."
Back in August, the couple put on a united front when they announced in a joint statement that they were parting ways.
"We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," the pair shared. "We will continue to be there for each other no matter what."
Speaking of fairy tales, Nick can't help but root for other couples in Bachelor Nation who have made it work under the public eye.
"I'll always be incredibly envious for those who have been a part of this world and been able to have a successful relationship," he explained to Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti. "I'm very envious of those people. Unfortunately I wasn't one of them."
Through all the dramatic rose ceremonies and front-page headlines, Nick maintains that he's learned a few things about love and relationships from his time in The Bachelor family. Every bump in the road, however, can lead to better things.
"When things happen to us as individuals, it feels like a big deal and it can be self-indulgent, but the more you experience life, you get greater perspective from it and that's all you can do with each experience," Nick explained. "I think in these times, it's very easy to get down on yourself or let your insecurities kind of pop up and try to get down on yourself but you try to then reflect back on your experiences before and try to have some perspective about it."