The Bachelor's Nick Viall Admits "Being Single Kinda Sucks" One Month After Vanessa Grimaldi Split

Nick Viall is still trying to get used to his new relationship status.

Close to a month after The Bachelor star and Vanessa Grimaldi announced the end of their engagement, some fans are curious to know how both parties are moving forward.

In the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I's Almost Famous podcast, Nick revealed his mindset today.

"It's never fun. Being single kinda sucks, but what can you do?" he shared in a sneak peek obtained exclusively by E! News. "I've always been the internal optimist of pushing forward so I'm fine. What can you do?"

"Obviously relationships can be great and lovely and amazing and if they don't work out, you just kind of have to get through it," Nick continued. "Two great things as I've gotten older that I've learned to try and appreciate in life is having perspective and understanding that all things are relative."