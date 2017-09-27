Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Apologizes to Fans After Explosive Argument With Brittany Cartwright

Old habits die hard...

Pugnacious reality star Jax Taylor is once again apologizing for his bad actions. This time the Vanderpump Rules star, who came to blows with co-star Tom Sandoval back in 2014, is saying sorry to both his fans and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright after an explosive argument broke out between the couple during Tuesday night's finale of their show, Vanderpump Rules' Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

As for what went down: It was bad; it was mean; it was messy—and it was all caught on camera.

Today, almost a year after the verbal bust-up actually happened, Jax, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi, has taken to Instagram to apologize for his behavior, which entailed arguing with his girlfriend's sister and fighting with Brittany in front of her mother.