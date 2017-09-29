Celebrate Demi Lovato’s New Album With a Look Back at Her Evolution From Child Star to Pop Diva

Demi Lovatodoesn't have to say Tell Me You Love Me for us to admit we are fans.
The star, who has grown up in the spotlight, has recently been promoting her newest album Tell Me You Love Me and during an appearance at Cannes Lions, she candidly discussed how her childhood has helped to shape her latest album and other upcoming ventures.
"I've had a lot of experiences in my life, and I've been open about my story and my journey, and I think I am simply complicated," Lovato dished. "I feel like I'm at a pivotal point in my life, turning 25."
In addition to dropping her new album today, the star recently announced her new docu-series Simply Complicated, premiering Oct. 17. The YouTube show will document the making of her sixth studio album, as well as the personal struggles she has overcome throughout the years—including her sexuality.
In honor of her new album Tell Me You Love Me, we are taking a look back at all the times Demi made us say "Sorry Not Sorry" for fangirling over her.
From her days starring alongside Selena Gomezon Barney & Friends to executing show stopping performances on the VMAs, scroll down to take a trip down memory lane!
This songstress was well on her way to superstardom when she got her start singing nursery rhymes in Barney & Friends.
Joe Jonas and the Disney Channel star became close friends on the set of Camp Rock before briefly dating in 2010.
Selena Gomez and Demi go way back! From their humble beginnings on Barney & Friends to their days on Disney's Princess Protection Program, these singers have been together through it all.
Before she was dancing onstage in bustiers and heels, Demi was chilling with her Disney cast mates Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe.
Ending her Disney days with a bang, Demi parted with the channel after releasing her breakout album Don't Forget and starring as the main character on Sonny with a Chance.
This blond songstress hit one out of the park while singing the National Anthem at the 2012 World Series.
Wango Tango 2013 featured a headlining performance from this fierce Latina.
Lovato's ice blue hair and leather jacket cemented her status as a fearless style maven while singing her heart out in 2013.
The singer brought down the house with her 2015 performance of "Confident" at the 2015 American Music Awards.
The talented performer kept it "Cool for the Summer" in some cheeky shorts and a black bra during a 2015 performance.
The singer let her fans know that she is no longer a little girl, but a strong woman during her performance at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Demi reunited with her Disney bestie Nick Jonas for their Future Now tour in 2016.
Joe and Demi proved that exes really can stay friends when they happily performed together years later. Goals!
Wilmer Valderrama was the young artist's beau for nearly six years until they called it quits in 2016. The couple remains close however, even sharing a snap of their reunion earlier this year.
Always the fashionista, the artist rang in the new year in a fashionable coat and bodysuit at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City.
Denim on denim? Not a problem for this girl. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer rocked the look at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Demi belted out "Sorry Not Sorry" while wearing a red jumpsuit on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
