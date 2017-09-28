Wendy Williams' Fierce Devotion to Her Husband: Inside Their Complicated Relationship

Wendy Williamsis not one to hold back when there's scandalous celebrity news unfolding—and true to form, she didn't shirk the issue when it was her own life's turn in the hot seat this week.

"It's weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic," she said coyly on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday. "It's some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband. Now look, I'm a straight shooter, pow-pow. All you've got to do is Google him and you see the story. You can believe what you want, but..." She flashed her massive diamond ring. "I stand by my guy," she continued. "We commuted this morning. The paparazzi was outside, catching me in the cutest negligee...All is well in Hunterville. Don't believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you—I would let you know!"

Williams quipped at the end, "By the way, I'll be following this story, so I guess I'll have to watch to find out what happens."

The story she felt compelled to address was a report originating with DailyMail TV that her husband of almost 20 years, Kevin Hunter, had been carrying on a decade-long affair and living a double life, even living part-time with Williams in New Jersey and part-time with the other woman, a massage therapist.