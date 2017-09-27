Ryan Gosling Plots Dramatic Return to Saturday Night Live in New Promo

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Why Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Love Story Has Reached All-Star Status

Demi Lovato, Sorry Not Sorry

Celebrate Demi Lovato’s New Album With a Look Back at Her Evolution From Child Star to Pop Diva

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Underwear Line She Can't Get Enough of

Ryan Gosling will be back on Saturday Night Live this weekend...if he can get passed security first!

The Blade Runner 2049 actor will host SNL's season 43 premiere in just a couple of days, with musical guest Jay-Z. Gosling hosted the show for the first time in Dec. 2015, but now he's back and he's bringing the drama in a new promo for the show.

"All my life I knew I could host SNL...that thrill, that rush," Gosling says in a voice-over as we see flashes of his face and the New York City skyline. "When I hosted it was magical, but you only got part of me last time. This time, I'm gonna give the world my soul. I'm gonna give them something they'll never, ever forget."

Photos

How It Feels to Be Impersonated on SNL

The video then cuts to Gosling at a security desk, where a guard tells him he's going to need a "visitor's pass" to get upstairs to the show.

"You run a tight ship, I respect that," Gosling says as he pretends to walk away. He then makes a run for it, trying to get to the elevators before being stopped by security.

"That's the way out? That's the way out," he tells security as he heads to go get a guest pass.

Take a look at the video above to see Gosling attempt to get into SNL!

(E! and Saturday Night Live are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Gosling , Saturday Night Live , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.