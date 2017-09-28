Darnell Nicole Opens Up About Breakup With Reshad Jones: ''I Just Feel Like I Will Never F--king Heal!''

Breaking up is hard to do!

Darnell Nicole has been very open this season about her split from NFL star Reshad Jones and in this sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode, she opens up about how she is dealing with life as a single woman.

The exes share daughter Carson Cree Jones but don't have much more of a connection beyond co-parenting. "It's really just, ‘Okay, what day are you going to get her this week?'" Darnell explains to her friend Autumn. "That's literally all we say to each other each week."