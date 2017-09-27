Watch Jessie James Decker Serenade Eric Decker With a Romantic Rendition of "I Do" on Eric & Jessie

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenny McCarthy, Hugh Hefner

Jenny McCarthy, Paris Hilton and More Playboy Models React to Hugh Hefner's Death

Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

Carrie Fisher, Hugh Hefner, Laverne and Shirley

Hugh Hefner Dies at 91: Look Back at the Playboy Legend's Life in Photos

Oh yes, it's ladies night!

Jessie James Decker gave her fans a performance to remember at her annual Girls Night Out show in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

The 29-year-old country singer hit the stage at the City Winery in Nashville for a special evening, in which she treated the crowd to a shirtless striptease and serenaded her "sexual husband" Eric Decker onstage with their wedding song, "I Do."

Meanwhile, Eric started to wonder about the next move for his football career after getting released from the NY Jets. "I want to go where it's good for your career," Jessie told him. "We'll go where you go. We are going to stick together."

Photos

Jessie James Decker's Hottest Pics

Check out the recap above to watch what went down!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Eric Decker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.