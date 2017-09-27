Meghan McCain Joins The View As a Regular Co-Host

It's been a big day for the outspoken personality. On Wednesday, McCain lashed on Twitter over a report that President Trump had been "physically mocking" her father, who has diagnosed with a brain cancer. She called the treatment "abhorrent."

It's likely that her fiery and opinionated tongue is what landed her the gig on The View. E! News previously reported that McCain was on the short list of people to fill Bila's spot.

According to a source close to the show, The View had been looking for a conservative voice to join the table ever since Candace Cameron Bure left. In fact, bosses believe it's important to have diverse points of view on the show.

In recent years, The View has played musical chairs with its co-hosts. The show added back Joy Behar, and said goodbye to Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Cameron Bure and most recently Bila.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the libertarian announced she was leaving during the "Hot Topics" portion of the show.

"So this is my last day at The View," she shared. "I want to thank these ladies. What you don't know about us is that we're really friends...I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric, and you put up with me, and this has been an amazing journey. And I appreciate all of you."