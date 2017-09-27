How to Get Jenna Dewan Tatum's LBD for Under $55

After spotting Jenna Dewan Tatum out in LA yesterday, we want to take her class in how to style the LBD.

Not that she's offering one.

The actress is full of fashion wisdom, showing us the importance of a good leotard and that you can sometimes get a bit nude for fancy occasions. But it's Jenna's most recent off-duty look that's got us taking notes.

The World of Dance host was walking around the city in a flirty black frock that gave us new reason to hope this warm fall weather lasts—at least long enough for us to copy the look. The actress's minidress featured the kind of ruffles that would make a flamenco dancer proud, with frills over its sleeves and hemline. It's an attention-grabbing detail, which Jenna teaches us adds texture and drama to an otherwise simple dress.