How to Get Jenna Dewan Tatum's LBD for Under $55

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
After spotting Jenna Dewan Tatum out in LA yesterday, we want to take her class in how to style the LBD.
Not that she's offering one.
The actress is full of fashion wisdom, showing us the importance of a good leotard and that you can sometimes get a bit nude for fancy occasions. But it's Jenna's most recent off-duty look that's got us taking notes.
The World of Dance host was walking around the city in a flirty black frock that gave us new reason to hope this warm fall weather lasts—at least long enough for us to copy the look. The actress's minidress featured the kind of ruffles that would make a flamenco dancer proud, with frills over its sleeves and hemline. It's an attention-grabbing detail, which Jenna teaches us adds texture and drama to an otherwise simple dress.
And this is what she wore to grab a bite to eat.
What really took Jenna's LBD to the next level was her choice in accessories. She paired the dress with leopard-print booties to break up her monochromatic ensemble and added a dainty gold medallion for good measure. Her classic aviator sunglasses and glittery phone case are the perfect, casual-cool touch to make this the kind of dress that a star would be caught running errands in. Who else is starting to rethink their own take-out attire?
Instead of just taking style cues from the dancing pro, how about coping the whole ensemble? Don't panic—we've recreated Jenna's entire look for less, with each item coming in below $75.
Scroll through to shop Jenna's outfit on a budget, whether you're styling your next errands trip or dressing up for girls' night out.
PrettyLittleThing Aaliyah Black Frill Detail Mini Dress, $49
Skinnydip Glitter Unicorn Case, $30
Lauren Ralph Lauren Pashia Calf Hair Chelsea Boot, $70
Can we still get earn an A for effort, or is this cheating? If only dress up were actually a class...
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.