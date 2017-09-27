Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse—And It'll Surprise You

We heart #Bughead on and off screen—and so do you. Just admit it.

But just what did Riverdale star Lili Reinhard think of her future TV paramour and her eventual real-life boyfriend Cole Sprouse the first time she met the former Suite Life with Zack and Cody star?

In a new interview with W magazine, the actress, who essentially became an overnight TV sensation, dished on her first impression of Cole and the rest of her castmates, as well as what's it's been like for her on her meteoric rise to fame.

"I thought KJ [Apa] was so hot, so charming," she recalled. "I had seen Cole and Camila [Mendes] at the studio test, and thought Cami was so beautiful. It's funny, I don’t really remember having an opinion on Cole, to be honest. Of course, I had grown up watching [The Suite Life] but I wasn’t really starstruck. He just seemed like this really attractive, normal guy."

Of course, those indifferent first impressions have bloomed into something that looks and sounds a lot like love.

The romance between the pair, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the Archie comic spin-off, first made news when the two got caught coupling up during the 2017 Comic-Con. Since then their new love appears to have been set aflame.