Ansel Elgort Gushes Over Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan

Ah, young love…is there really anything better?

Looking at Ansel Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, it appears not. E! News spoke with the Baby Driver star at the Airbnb Experiences Launch in New York City on Tuesday and got the scoop on some of his favorite places in NYC, where he likes to work out and if his high school sweetheart joins him.

"I need to go to Brooklyn Boulders and work out so I can keep up with her," Elgort shared with us after revealing that his ballerina girlfriend often doesn't join him at the rock climbing fitness hot spot.

The 23-year-old actor said that his long-time girlfriend usually passes on the unique workout with her beau in order to avoid injury and also because she works out "all day, every day anyway."