How Pamela Adlon Took Even More Control of Better Things and Made Emotionally-Rich TV in the Process

"Things happen and then you get inspired. That's how it starts, those little threads. I was getting ready in LA…and I said to Gideon, my oldest daughter, ‘Can you look and see if Mandy Patinkin's wife is an actor?' and that's how it happens. You get inspired by people and actors and things like that and it just kind of snowballs," she said.

That's how it's rolled for Better Things from the start. The first season introduced the characters in Sam Fox's world, this season there were no mandates given out (to herself), but she did take on another role in addition to star, executive producer and writer: the season's only director. She told a crowd during an event with Ali Wentworth that she would be directing every episode.