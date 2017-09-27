Bella Hadid Doesn't See a Reason to Be Competitive With Sister Gigi: "There Are Enough Jobs in the World"

Victor Demarchelier/Harper's Bazaar Arabia
This town is big enough for all of the Hadid supermodels!
It's no secret that Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have found huge success on and off fashion's biggest runways.
Whether walking at Fashion Week's around the world or gracing the covers of the most prestigious magazines, Yolanda Hadid's daughters certainly have the skills and "it" factor for lasting success.
But when Bella appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia's October issue, the 20-year-old was asked if things ever get competitive with her sister. The answer may surprise you.
"Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we're both happy for each other," she explained in the new issue available now. "There are enough jobs in the world for both of us."
Victor Demarchelier/Harper's Bazaar Arabia
Bella continued, "There's no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her."
Both models also understand the unfair standards placed on women today. Whether it's a social media post or a paparazzi shot, Bella knows that so many people are going to have so many opinions.
"It's really tough. You're going to get scrutinized for anything that you do. So if you're skinny and have a sick body and you don't have a butt, people are going to say, ‘Why do you have no butt?' And then you go and get a fake butt and they get mad at you because you have a fake butt," she shared with the publication. "And then you don't have boobs, and it's just a whole circulating circle."
Ultimately, Bella realizes she has a big platform for a variety of reasons including her 15 million Instagram followers. As a result, she's hoping to use her position in fashion for good.
"If I can't talk about something that I'm passionate about, why even be here? Why even do any of the stuff that I'm doing if I can't make a better purpose for the world, or make a difference, or try to put light on a situation that is obviously so dark?" Bella shared. "It's all really scary…If I'm able to change something in the world for the better, then I'll be ecstatic."