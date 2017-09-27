How to Apply Faux Lashes Like a Pro

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bat those lashes!
Whether you're a natural beauty or a glam goddess, falsies promise to take your look to the next level. Like our obsession with mascara, the fine hairs open the eyes and make your stare more intense. They make an impact. But, if you aren't used to placing the thin line to your lashes, applying said product can deter any beauty lover from using them frequently, if at all.
Here's the good news: It isn't hard. With a little practice and tips from PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, you can enjoy your falsies all day long.
Want Taraji P. Henson's bold stare? Follow the steps below!
Complete your normal eye makeup routine with eye shadow, eyeliner and/or mascara.
Align the lash strip to your eye, making sure that it's the right length and density for your desired look.
Apply a thin layer of adhesive to the strip and allow it to dry until the glue gets tacky.
Apply the center of the strip to your lash line.
Secure the outer and inner corners of the strip.
Time to slay!
Apply a dissolving agent to loosen the glue. This will prevent damage to your natural lashes.
Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover Dissolving Spray, $12
Using a makeup-removing facial wipe, remove eye makeup and lashes.
