23 Headboards & Bed Frames That Won't Cost Your Whole Paycheck

Let's just admit it: Decorating your bedroom can get expensive.

The necessities alone (mattress, bedding, dresser, desk, etc.) are pricy. By the time you get around to picking out the fun stuff, your budget has dwindled. While you might want to hold off on buying trinkets like candles, mirrors and other finishing touch-type details, there's one key decorative element that's a must in our book: a kickass bed frame or headboard.

A bed without one is just sad and, truly, the right headboard can really set the tone for the entire room. It's the focal point, after all.