The Little Couple's Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein Talk Balancing Careers and Family

TLC's The Little Couple is on its ninth season, and a lot of things have changed since viewers first met the show's stars Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein. The couple now has two children Will, 6, and Zoey, 5; they've faced a number of health issues; and Dr. Arnold was recently offered a new job.

As the family's dynamics have changed, so have their viewpoints about filming their everyday lives.

"When we started the show, our goal was to raise awareness and we've had an opportunity to do that with many different issues that we've experienced personally and professionally," Arnold told E! News. "Once you have kids, you start to really think about what is the impact of having a show that documents your lives and how that might affect them."

Arnold says she and Klein are in "constant conversation" about the show" and agree that "as long as it's a positive show, as long as our kids are having fun with it and it's not negatively impacting them, then maybe it's an OK thing to continue on."