Steven Spielberg Doesn't Watch His Own Movies—Except for One

The Spielberg name in the film industry is as close to royalty as it gets. Who in their right mind has the heart to turn off classics like Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Schindler's List?

Well, apparently, Steven Spielberg does.

The auteur is currently promoting the upcoming HBO documentary Spielberg, which chronicles his nearly 50-year career as a film director. Starting in the '70s, Spielberg is responsible for some of the most well-known and equally well-liked stories about the human spirit. Audiences and critics agree that his storytelling techniques and captivation of the imagination have revolutionized the industry.