Steven Spielberg Doesn't Watch His Own Movies—Except for One

The Spielberg name in the film industry is as close to royalty as it gets. Who in their right mind has the heart to turn off classics like Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Schindler's List?
Well, apparently, Steven Spielberg does.
The auteur is currently promoting the upcoming HBO documentary Spielberg, which chronicles his nearly 50-year career as a film director. Starting in the '70s, Spielberg is responsible for some of the most well-known and equally well-liked stories about the human spirit. Audiences and critics agree that his storytelling techniques and captivation of the imagination have revolutionized the industry.
E! News spoke to Spielberg at the documentary's premiere Tuesday, where its director and producer, Susan Lacy, admitted she can't flip past a Spielberg film on television.
Spielberg himself admitted that those are the films he'll just "skip right over." He doesn't watch any of his old work because, simply put, "I don't dwell."
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The only film of his that he will watch is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and even then, it's only under very strict guidelines.
"I'll show my grandkids E.T. for the first time. I'll sit next to them and tell them, 'He doesn't really die.' And, 'It's only scary for a little while and then you grow to love him,'" Spielberg clarified. "I guide them through the experience."
Those are some lucky kids!
Spielberg is going to be a star-studded spectacle, featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and more.
However, the Spielberg family will not be components in the extensive lineup of interviews. As Spielberg said, "This is a career documentary—that gets very personal, by the way—but it's not about my personal life."
And what a career to document! HBO will show everything from Spielberg's breaking into film backlots to his current status as a film icon.
Spielberg will debut on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on HBO.
