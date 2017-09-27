Steven Seagal, Is That You? Twitter Roasts Actor After Live Interview From Russia

There's nothing like a surprise and bizarre interview fromSteven Seagal to drop-kickstart your day.

The Internet, namely Twitter, had a field day Wednesday after the 65-year-old Under Siege action star and martial arts expert, who rarely makes public appearances, spoke via satellite from Moscow on ITV's Good Morning Britain. Seagal, who became a Russian citizen last year, weighed in on President Donald Trump and recent political events.

But it was the actor's physical appearance—his dyed black widow's peak haircut and matching goatee, black wool jacket buttoned to the top and black-framed oval glasses—that sparked the most chatter on Twitter. And memes. So many memes.