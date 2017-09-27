The First New Fall 2017 Show to Receive a Full Season Is...

CBS
Young Sheldon is here to stay—at least for this season. CBS has ordered a full season of The Big Bang Theory spinoff.
The series premiered on Monday, Sept. 25 to 17.2 million viewers and a staggering 3.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the most-watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011. The rating was also the highest for any new comedy since 2013. The premiere episode retained 98 percent of The Big Bang Theory's viewer lead-in. Young Sheldon moves to Thursdays at 8:30 on Thursday, Nov. 2 following Big Bang once again.
Young Sheldon hails from Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak. Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, provides narration on the prequel spinoff starring Iain Armitage as the titular younger Sheldon Cooper. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star.
The series follows Armitage's Sheldon Cooper, a 9-year-old starting high school. Perry plays his mother, the role her own mother, Laurie Metcalf, originated on The Big Bang Theory.
"It was very moving to me to see this machine take off that's related to all that," Parsons told press at the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour. "I never felt, in the 10 years that we worked on the Big show that we…I can't talk! You don't think you're putting together these kinds of things that will add up to something like [the prequel]."
"It just felt like the greatest idea in the world," Lorre said.
There may be more crossover besides Parsons' voice.
"We discussed the possibility that the stories we tell on Young Sheldon could echo on Big Bang Theory," Lorre said. "We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows could have going forward in time."