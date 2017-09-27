Young Dolph Shot in Hollywood: Yo Gotti Not a Suspect

TMZ reported Tuesday night that fellow rapper Yo Gotti, who has feuded with Young Dolph, was on the LAPD's radar as a person of interest in the shooting. Both he and Young Dolph were staying at the hotel and their crews got into a disagreement, the outlet said. NBC Los Angeles said authorities believe everyone involved were guests at the hotel and hanging nearby at the valet area of the establishment when the drama occurred and that the police want to talk to Yo Gotti.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News Wednesday that the rapper is not a suspect in the shooting, as far as they know.

Yo Gotti and McClendon are friends. In 2010, they and seven other people were charged with aggravated riot in connection with a shooting outside a Memphis nightclub. The charges were later dropped.