Madonna Becomes a Stand-Up Comic—With Amy Schumer's Help

Pop icon, Golden Globe winner...comedian? Yes, we're talking about Madonna.

The Material Girl took her jokes to New York City's famous Comedy Cellar stage Tuesday night, thanks in part to funny lady Amy Schumer.

The comedian and triple threat surprised guests at the legendary Big Apple venue when they took the mic as a duo for Madonna's official stand-up debut.

"And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar," the songstress explained on social media. "Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry thank you Amy!"