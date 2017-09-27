Tiger Gives Birth to Cubs at Disney's Animal Kingdom

disneyparks.disney.go.com
disneyparks.disney.go.com
So cute!
A Sumatran tiger at Disney's Animal Kingdom gave birth to two cubs in August and now the park is sharing photos of the duo! In a blog post on the Disney Parks website, Scott Terrell, the Director of Animal & Science Operations at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, gave an update on the cubs.
"Last month, Sohni, a Sumatran tiger in our care at Disney's Animal Kingdom, gave birth to a pair of cubs, and today, I am thrilled to give you an update on their progress," Terrell said in the post. "Our dedicated team of animal care experts has announced that we have a male and female cub – both weighing about 12 pounds and growing fast."
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Brave Crocodiles While Posing on a Rope Bridge at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Terrell continued, "Their eyes have opened since you've last seen them, and they are also beginning to learn how to walk on their own. The new family is continuing to bond well, as Sohni has been a great mom, feeding and grooming the cubs throughout the day."
The two cubs will stay backstage over the next couple of months before park visitors will get a chance to see them on the Maharajah Jungle Trek.
Terrell also shares that the tigers "were bred through the Species Survival Plan," and explains that the Sumatran tigers are "critically" endangered.
"You can help support Disney's efforts to reverse the decline of tigers and other animals by taking part in Connect to Protect, a mobile adventure in which guests participate in conservation 'missions' with a digital scientist while exploring Pandora – The World of Avatar and helping protect the habitats of at-risk animals here on Earth," Terrell says.
Last month, Disney Parks shared a YouTube video of the cubs shortly after their birth. Take a look at the video above!