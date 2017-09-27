Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Announce Humanitarian Relief Initiative, Which Includes Lots of Star Power

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopezannounced the creation of Somos Una Voz (We're Once Voice) on Wednesday, a humanitarian relief initiative and alliance which includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the world of sports and the arts.
Together they have over 1 billion social media followers to help raise awareness of the critical situation and also raise donations for those in need. The Somos Una Voz alliance is working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power, and communications to those in need that were affected by recent natural disasters.
Alliance members include Alejandro Fernandez, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Sensation, Bruno Mars, Camila, Chayanne, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Edaward Norton, Enrique Santos, Fat Joe, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, J Balvin, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessy&Joy, Jimmy Smits, John Leguizamo, Juan Luis Guerra, Kany Garcia, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Magic!, Mario Domm, Mottif, Nacho, Narciso Rdoriguez, Nicky Jam, Paul Simon, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos, Vin Diesel, and Yandel.
Pitbull Lends Private Plane to Transfer Cancer Patients from Puerto Rico to Continue Chemo Treatment
Jennifer Lopez is also helping and made a major announcement on Sunday.
During a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lopez announced she's making a $1 million donation to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The singer and actress took to Instagram Friday to tell her followers that she hadn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes that swept through the area.
"What's foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help," Lopez said. "Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we've ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts(UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."
Daddy Yankee also announced on CNN that he'll also be donating $1 million to "rebuild the island."
Puerto Rico is in a humanitarian crisis," he said today on Instagram. "We're running out of food, and we're running out of provisions, we're running out of gas, we're running out of medicines. So this is a call to action to the international community to act now. We need your help more than ever."
If you'd like to donate to Somos Una Voz campaign, visit somosunavoz.com. Funds are collected via GoFundMe and will be distributed among the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, and more beneficiaries to come.