Meredith's Not Dealing With Her New Love Triangle Well in This Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Premiere Sneak Peek

If you thought Meredith was just going to let Riggs run back to his long-lost love Megan and forget all about him, well, you don't know Grey's Anatomy.
In this sneak peek of the two-hour season 14 premiere, exclusive to E! News, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) can't stay away from the guy, despite the fact that his presumed-dead girlfriend is on the other side of the glass, waiting out an MRI. And it leads to one heck of an awkward conversation.
"How's she doing?" Meredith asks Nathan (Martin Henderson), pretending this visit is purely professional.
"Oh, she's got a frozen abdomen. But all thing's considered, she's pretty OK," he tells her.
"That's great," she says. "And how are you?"
"All things considered, pretty OK," he tells her. "And you?"
All she can muster? "Same." And with that, she's off.
While Megan (Abigail Spencer) certainly couldn't hear the charged conversation between the former lovers, she certainly knows something's up in Riggs' love life. Check out the clip above to see how that goes!
Elsewhere in the two-hour episode, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is forced to give Grey Sloan a facelift after the fire, and the doctors are introduced to a few new faces that spice things up around the hospital, while Jo (Camilla Luddington) makes a surprising choice regarding Alex (Justin Chambers), and Andrew's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister's controversial research leads to a shocking discovery.
Grey's Anatomy returns for season 14 on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.