Larry David Wreaks Hilarious Havoc on His Interview With Matt Lauer

From the start, David poked fun at the journalist's choice of words and questions. "Tell me the secrets of these episodes," Lauer asked.

"Have you lost your mind? Oh yeah, I'm going to tell you. The show is airing Sunday, but I'll tell everybody now what's going on because of our personal relationship. I'll tell Matt," the actor retorted. "It's none of your business and don't ask again."

David was also concerned about whether Lauer would be able to watch the premiere on Sunday live. "I know you have to be here at what 2 o'clock in the morning?" he began. "Are you going to tape it?" When the anchor said he was probably going to tape it and watch it the next day, the comedian was a touch concerned. "Is it as funny on tape as it is when you watch it when it's really happening?" Lauer wondered.

"I don't think so," David quipped back. "You're missing out."