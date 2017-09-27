Christie Brinkley's Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Follows in Mom's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Footsteps

Like mother, like daughter.

Veteran supermodel Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook will be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, this time on her own. Her mom, 63, appeared in the annual publication nine times since 1975.

Sailor, 19, had last year appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo spread with Christie and sister Alexa Ray Joel, 31. This year, she will be featured by herself as one of the magazine's Rookies. She is its first second generation model.

A video of her mom surprising her with the news was posted on Sports Illustrated's Swim Daily website Wednesday.