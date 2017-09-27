Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us' Huge Reveal About Jack: "Thank God"

How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Breaks Down Laurel's Surprising Baby Decision & That Shocking Flash Forward
After endless questions and speculation, This Is Us revealed how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Or did it?
"Thank God, man," Ventimiglia told E! News' Will Marfuggi about the big reveal at the This Is Us season 2 premiere. "Just thank God, thank you."
The season two premiere—this is your chance to leave without getting spoiled—ending with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) bringing a drunk Jack home after their big fight that ended the first season. Then another jump and Rebecca is driving home…with Jack's belongings. She pulled up to their house—or what was left of it—after a huge fire.
Ventimiglia told E! News he was sick of the question. "When, how, why, there's so many versions of it and sides of it and it's hard not to take any of it personally or internalize it and be like, ‘Wow, man, people just want to see me dead,'" he said.
You saw what caused his end, but you haven't seen the last of Jack, Ventimiglia said. It is This Is Us after all, there will be flashbacks. William (Ron Cephas Jones) is still on the show after his character died in season one.
"I think once he dies, there's still much to learn about his past, his younger years" Ventimiglia said. "But at the same time, how he impacted the Big Three."
After the episode aired, NBC released a video with Ventimiglia and series creator Dan Fogelman breaking down the big reveal.
"We've been teasing it as this big piece of a puzzle about Jack's death that's going to be unraveled, and I think with any puzzle, there's a bunch of clues at the end of the episode," Fogelman said.
Those "clues" fans should be paying attention to? "The dog with Kate and you see the redheaded girl who you're not quite sure who she is with Randall, and you see Kevin and his leg," Fogelman said.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
