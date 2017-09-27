Fergie Downplays Justin Timberlake Romance: "It Wasn't All That Serious"

Fresh off her split from Josh Duhamel, Fergie was asked Tuesday to discuss some of her past lovers during her first-ever appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At first, Fergie was having a blast. "This is amazing," she told Andy Cohen. "This is so much fun!"

"I am sorry to say the fun is about to end," Cohen replied. "It's time for you to plead the fifth!" When the host reminded the singer she could only skip one question, Fergie whispered, "F--k!"

In Mario Lopez's 2014 Memoir, Just Between Us, he chronicled his "preteen romance" with Fergie, his co-star on Kids, Incorporated. In the book, the Saved by the Bell star revealed they were each other's first kiss, writing, "She likes to point out that there was no tongue involved." So, of course, Cohen had to ask, "How would you rate his kissing skills on a scale from 1 to 10?"

The "You Already Know" gave Lopez props, complimenting his "beautiful, soft lips" and giving him a 10 out of 10. "It wasn't that extensive, but yeah," she said. "The feelings at the age? Ah!" She also revealed he was "a little player" back in the day, pitting her against Renee Sands. "He would play Renee and me our feelings—our little girl feelings! He's got that Latin lover thing."