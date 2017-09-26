Dancing With the Stars Eliminates Another Celeb On One of the Weirdest Nights Ever

Welcome to Latin night!

Dancing With the Stars' grueling two-night second week continued on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and it wasn't an easy night, as the judges were hitting the celebs with critiques as hard as they were hitting the piñata backstage, particularly Len Goodman, who was coming off particularly curmudgeonly. And we couldn't help but wonder if host Tom Bergeron was right when he asked the judges if they had hit happy hour before the taping, as they all seemed to be a little...loopy? Come on, Bruno Tonioli even fell off his chair after laughing so hard. Must be a day that ends in -y! (Perhaps they were not used to this grueling two-night schedule after so many seasons off of it?)

Still, happ hour or not, another couple was kicked out of the competition by night's end: So long, Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten, who followed in Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe's footsteps straight out of the ballroom.

"This show in this sort amount of time and this guy right here, I feel like I got my life back, so I am so thrilled and we're going to keep dancing," Debbie, who suffers from Lyme disease, said after her elimination.