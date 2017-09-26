This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Just Revealed Major Clues About Jack's Death

This Is Us is finally heading towards THAT death. (Warning, spoilers ahead for the This Is Us season two premiere!)

Heading into the season two premiere, viewers were ready to get their arm-chair detective on, as creator Dan Fogelman promised that a major clue about how Jack dies would be in the episode, calling it "a big, giant piece of the puzzle that will potentially set the internet abuzz, but hopefully give some momentum to that storyline."

We finally get to see that giant piece of the puzzle on Sept. 26 in the NBC hit's season two premiere, as we learn the "when" of TV's most anticipated (and dreaded) death--and the how, it seems.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) revealed their father died when they were 17 years-old, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) was the one who had to break the news to him. (And we see a young Kate and Randall coping with the loss of their father, with Kate saying she needs to find Kevin and be the one to tell him.)