A Look Back at Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Fashion Moments

Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images
Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow will never stop surprising us—on the fashion front and in life.
The Goop founder turns 45 today, and oh, what a life she has lived. And the mogul is far from done. When the fresh-faced beauty isn't getting vaginal steams, living her most luxurious life and shutting down haters, Gwyneth continues to impress us with her classic, sophisticated style.
The actress-turned-businesswoman has a penchant for clean lines, American designers and, boy, does she look good in white—which we all know is difficult to pull off.
But to fully appreciate Gwyneth in all her goop-iness, we need to look back at her best fashion moments—because that Tom Ford white cape dress from the 2012 Oscars deserves another glance. There was also that time she was at both times a bohemian beauty and badass businesswoman, in a print maxi-dress, at her first goop wellness summit. And that time she showed how fun her style can range, when she wore a black mini and electric-blue booties to the Stella McCartney presentation in 2016.
Keep scrolling for more of Gwyneth's major style moments.
Net-A-Porter / goop
This blossoming garb with flared sleeves was sure to make Paltrow the life of the garden party at the Goop x Net-a-Porter event.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The Goop founder wore a white, sequined, two-piece set to a children's charity event.
Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The A-lister demonstrated the versatility of quality maxi dress by wearing it to the In goop Health event.
Article continues below
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
The actress-turned-CEO stays effortlessly chic with a white sleek jumpsuit at the opening of the RH Modern Gallery in Los Angeles. She adds pops of color with a bright red lip and matching strappy heels.
Shane Drummond/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
We can get in the groove of the geometric and vibrant pattern on this businesswoman's dress. Topping off the '60s dress with some funky heels shows how eclectic Gwyneth's fashion sense is.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Gwyn is not one for naked dresses, but she doesn't shy away from sheer! She pulls off a see-through torso and skirt covered with an avant-garde flower.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The starlet kicks a black, quarter-sleeve dress up a notch with some electric-blue accessories.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Paltrow looks like art itself in this Gucci number at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala. With tulle, metallic touches, turquoise ruffles and a red flower to top it all off, this dress might as well have its own exhibit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
With a modest hem and neckline, Gwyneth shows some skin with a tasteful slit.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR
Gwyneth is giving us some major Grace Kelly vibes with this floor-length, wispy gown complemented by polished locks.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In a crystal detailed black Schiaparelli gown, the actress brought a regal feel to the 2015 InStyle awards in Los Angeles.
ImagineChina / AP Images
One word: Sassy! Gwyn's Michael Kors sheer lace and fringe frock makes a bold statement at a Goop event in Hong Kong.
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
The blond beauty is chic in a black trench coat and cream dress at the Boss show during New York Fashion Week fall 2014.
BREUEL-BILD/ABB/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Paltrow stunned in a slinky ruby-colored gown by Prada completely covered in sequins in Berlin.
Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
Thigh-high slits were the rage at the 2011 Met Gala, and Gwyn's happy to embrace the trend with this sequined Stella McCartney stunner.
Article continues below
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Who else is green with envy?! The actress is drop-dead glamorous in a plunging Elie Saab sequin gown at the 2011 Bambi Awards in Germany.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
We dare say the actress' frothy peach Zac Posen gown from the 2007 Oscars is her best look to date.
Article continues below
Venturelli/WireImage
Gwyneth takes a bow at the 2011 Venice FIlm Festival in a blush-pink Prada gown with an organza T-back bow detail, matching Prada clutch and peep-toe platforms.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Who better to turn a T-shirt into a high fashion item than Gwyneth? The star rocks a Stand Up to Cancer shirt at the charity's 2014 show.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
The gorgeous actress rocked a sparkly mini dress by Saint Laurent and simple ankle booties in New York City.
Article continues below
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The stylish star wore a feminine frock featuring a festive colorblock motif for the British Fashion Awards in London.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Talk about major movie-star glamour. Gwynnie dons a supersleek Michael Kors single-shoulder gown to the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Gwyn disappered in her bedazzled Matthew Williamson gown as she unveiled the Christmas tree at a charity event in London in 2013.
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gwyneth sports a (what else?) Vuitton suit at the Louis Vuitton — Marc Jacobs Exhibition in Paris.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation
The toned actress showed off her svelte figure in a bold royal blue neoprene design by David Koma at the Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer event. Christian Louboutin heels completed her look.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Gwynnie takes a fashion risk at the 2012 Oscars in this cutting-edge Tom Ford cape dress.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
Gwynnie's midriff-baring Pucci gown at the 2011 Emmy Awards was definitely ahead of the crop top trend.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
How low can you go? Gwyneth aims to find out in this plunging Roksanda Ilincic dress at the 2011 National Movie Awards in London.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Helloooo sunshine! Paltrow pops at a book signing for My Father's Daughter in this Rachel Roy pencil dress with Camilla Skovgaard platinum sandals.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Sure we love the Iron Man actress' outfit at the 2012 Stand Up to Cancer show, but we really adore her glossy blond tresses.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
The actress turned My Father's Daughter cookbook author celebrates her new book with a simple Stella McCartney shift dress and Sergio Rossi booties, leaving the spotlight to shine on the food, not the fashion.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In her new incarnation as country singer, the actress makes a statement at the CMA Awards in a vampy Versace gown with thigh-high slit and matching Louboutins.
Article continues below
The Image Gate/Getty Images
Gwyneth gets girlie in a ruffled Azzedine Alaïa dress and hot pink Pierre Hardy peep-toe pumps at a gala in Switzerland.
Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa
Gwyneth steps out in a Chado Ralph Rucci dress and Lanvin heels for the Country Strong premiere in Nashville.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Who can resist a couture party? Gwyneth gets glam in a Valentino gown at the designer's postrunway bash in Paris.
Article continues below
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Laureu
Gwynnie looks stunning in a sparkly single-shoulder Elie Saab Couture gown at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Gwyneth rocks a classic updo, pink Prada mini and bubblegum Christian Louboutin peek-a-boo pumps at the 2010 National Movie Awards in London.
Demis Maryannakis/Sipa Press
Gwyneth goes old-school glam at Chopard's 150th anniversary party in NYC in a black lace Antonio Berardi gown and Chopard jewels.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
At the Valentino: The Last Emperor premiere in New York, Gwyneth recycles a black, strapless dress by the designer that she also wore in 2003.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Plum is the color of choice for Gwyneth at the Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. She looks fabulous in a one-shoulder Jasmine di Milo number and Roger Vivier peep-toes.
Mark Von Holden/ Getty Images
On the red carpet of the Two Lovers premiere in New York City, the Oscar-winning actress dons a daring gold top and black leather shorts by Proenza Schouler.
Article continues below
Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com
The always fashionable star chooses a white strapless minidress from favorite designer Stella McCartney for the Fontainebleau Resort's grand opening.
Happy birthday, Gwyneth!
Which look was your favorite?