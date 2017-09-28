Happy 30th Birthday, Hilary Duff! See the Actress' Transformation From Lizzie McGuire to Younger

Happy, happy birthday, Hilary Duff!

Today marks the actress' 30th birthday, which sparks this weird juxtaposition of emotions in us. On one hand, we can't believe she's 30—it seems like just yesterday we were watching her take over Disney as Lizzie McGuire. But on the other hand, it feels like she's been working for-freaking-ever, so it's hard to believe she's only 30.

In fact, she started acting on Lizzie McGuire in 2001 at just 13 years old, and she's only continued her successful career ever since.