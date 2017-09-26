Fixer Upper Will End After Season 5—What Really Happened?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Just Revealed Major Clues About Jack's Death

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' Edie Falco Is Already Prepared to Say Goodbye to That Wig

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Keeping Up With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Year-Long Relationship

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The end of an era!

Brace yourselves because Fixer Upper is coming to an end after five seasons. Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines came to national attention on their hit HGTV show in 2013 and now the couple has officially decided to say goodbye—but what happened?

"Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak," the couple shared in a video posted to their blog. Of course, people are already jumping to conclusions and wondering about the state of their marriage and business ventures. 

Watch

Fixer Upper Is Ending With Season 5

So what are the weak spots they need to strengthen? And what is next for America's favorite couple? 

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Chip Gaines , Joanna Gaines , HGTV , Fixer Upper , Reality TV , Couples , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.