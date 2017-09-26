All the Pregnancy Clues Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Recently Dropped

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' Edie Falco Is Already Prepared to Say Goodbye to That Wig
Oh look, a clue!
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old basketball player began dating a year ago after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend in September 2016. During their year-long relationship, the two have been pretty open about wanting to start a family together, but have said that now wasn't quite the right time.
However, it appears as if the time to hesitate is through.
While neither Khloe or Tristan has publicly confirmed the news, in the past few months there have been some pretty telling (and public) clues alerting the world to the fact that Khloe had a bun in the oven.
Get out your magnifying glass and take a look!
??— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017
The Eyes Have It Minutes after the pregnancy news surfaced today, Tristan tweeted out a pair of googly eyes with this legion of fans. Did he see what we see?
Daddy Duty: After posting a photo of himself in his Cleveland Cavaliers uniform on his Instagram yesterday, Khloe quickly responded in the comments, "Daddy looks GOOD." Along with the "daddy" caption, she added smile with heart eyes emoji.
That's pretty telling if you ask us!
Momma Mia: Khloe posted a super sweet video kissing her main man on Sept. 13. She wrote, "My cutie pie." In the comments section, the hoopster wrote back, "You the fine one honestly momma."
Snapchat
Post It Like a Polaroid Picture: On June 26, Khloe Snapchatted an image that shows Polaroids of the cute couple. Under one of the photos it's written, "Dad + Mom."
Under Control: On the June 11, season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted she was no longer taking birth control.
On the season 13 finale, the reality star admitted, "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step."
They may have not officially declared that they're expecting, but the duo have certainly left a trail of Internet bread crumbs that leads straight to a baby bump.
Congrats to the happy couple on their upcoming arrival!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!