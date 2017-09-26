See Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments Together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have shared some seriously sweet moments together over the past year.

The couple was set up on a blind date in 2016 and since then they have been almost inseparable. Kardashian talked about the start of their romance on this past Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special.

"Brandon Jennings, who's a basketball player, he's a friend of mine and Malika Haqq's, and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone," Kardashian said on the show. "I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."