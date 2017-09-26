Jesse Williams to Pay Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160,000 in Spousal and Child Support

Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee appear to be making progress in regards to their ongoing legal battles.

E! News has learned the Grey's Anatomy star has reached a temporary settlement agreement in regards to his custody case.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Jesse will provide Aryn an advance of $160,000 that will be allocated in two ways.

$100,000 will serve as a "temporary spousal support for [Aryn] and child support on behalf of the parties' minor children." In addition, $60,000 will be an advance toward Aryn's attorney fees.

According to court documents, the advance will be paid out in three installments from Jesse's first three Grey's Anatomy paychecks from the current season.

E! News has reached out to both team's attorneys for additional comment.

While both parties have tried to keep their personal drama out of the public eye, Jesse recently opened up about his divorce in a revealing Footnotes for 4:44.

Although he didn't address Aryn by name, Jesse subtly addressed cheating rumors in the visual piece and how it affected him.

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f--kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship," he shared in Jay-Z and Tidal's new offering. "Like thee most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all of my heart—that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Back in April, E! News confirmed that Jesse and Aryn were divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. 

Since the news broke, the actor has been enjoying a private romance with Minka Kelly

