Jesse Williams to Pay Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160,000 in Spousal and Child Support

Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee appear to be making progress in regards to their ongoing legal battles.

E! News has learned the Grey's Anatomy star has reached a temporary settlement agreement in regards to his custody case.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Jesse will provide Aryn an advance of $160,000 that will be allocated in two ways.

$100,000 will serve as a "temporary spousal support for [Aryn] and child support on behalf of the parties' minor children." In addition, $60,000 will be an advance toward Aryn's attorney fees.

According to court documents, the advance will be paid out in three installments from Jesse's first three Grey's Anatomy paychecks from the current season.