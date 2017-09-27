Hencha Voigt Puts Astrid Bavaresco on Blast in WAGS Miami Sneak Peek: "You’re Disrespectful As Hell!"

Time to clear the air!

Hencha Voigt is taking no prisoners on Sunday night's episode of WAGS Miami. She has had enough of dealing with Astrid Bavaresco's shenanigans and she's telling it like it is. Even though Astrid is trying to put their problems in the past, Hencha is still not over that time Astrid threw a drink at her.

"This is a long time coming. I've been holding it in," Hencha shares. "I can't control it anymore. I'm gonna tell that bitch what I think, straight up." Once Astrid returned from the bathroom things took a turn for the worse.