Lost in L.A.: This Menendez Brothers Murder Map Will Help You Put the Crazy, Sprawling Story Into Perspective

Dominating what most people think of when they think "Southern California," Los Angeles County is a humongous place, comprising more than 4,700 square miles, dozens of cities—including its sprawling namesake—and countless neighborhoods.

Five years before O.J. Simpson sent polarizing shockwaves throughout the city of L.A., the former football hero's murder trial showing just how the City of Angels experience differed for people depending on their race, background and income, not to mention their zip code, Erik and Lyle Menendez committed a shocking crime that turned all eyes toward the one of the region's most privileged enclaves.

But murdering their parents in one of the most famous cities in the world was only the beginning.

Starting tonight, NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will be chronicling the brothers' puzzling journey, from their days as spoiled and troubled rich kids to prison inmates serving life sentences.