Game of Thrones Co-Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Engaged

A wedding is coming...
Game of Thrones co-stars and real-life couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have taken the next step in their relationship by getting engaged, according to multiple outlets. BBC published the couple's official announcement in The Times paper.
"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," it read.
The duo, who first sparked romance rumors all the way back in the summer of 2014, has tried to keep their relationship relatively private.
Ultimately, Game of Thrones fans couldn't help but witness the chemistry between Jon Snow and Ygritte on and off the small screen. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in April 2016 and have been going strong since then.
During an interview with Vogue Italia, Kit reminisced about how the two fell in love with one another while filming the HBO series. In fact, he called his time shooting season two in Iceland one of his favorite show memories.
"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he told the publication. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."
As for being able to work together for so many years, it's just an added bonus for a pair who has managed to keep their romance strong away from the public eye.
"I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven," Kit shared with the Daily Telegraph. "I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged."
In June, Kit appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and explained he'd recently moved in with Rose. Without hesitation, Nicole Kidman asked when he planned to get married to the beauty. The coy actor simply said the duo was taking things "step by step."
Hey Nicole, you were totally onto something. Congratulations to the couple on their joyous news. The game of love now has two big winners!
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.
People was the first outlet to report this story.
Sparking romance rumors, the co-stars kept close as they make their way through the terminal at LAX together back in 2014.
The duo packed on the PDA during an lunch outing at Cafe Gratitude before they headed to The Grove shopping in January 2016.
Making their red carpet debut, Kit and Rose got snuggly on the red carpet at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards in London on April 3, 2016.
The pair was spotted enjoying a day of sight seeing and shopping while on vacation in Greece in May 2017. The duo hit up a couple of shops and rode some 4-wheelers to a local winery before enjoying a sunset over looking the Aegean Sea.
Kit and Rose show PDA at the premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones Season 7 party at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
