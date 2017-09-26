Meghan Markle's Tote Bag Can Be Yours...If You Can Wait

The structured, Italian leather bag is the kind of item that can carry you (and everything you need) from the moment you leave the house to evening cocktails with your crew. We just want to know what Meghan's got in there.

It's no surprise that the celeb-approved, reasonably priced tote is already sold out in Meghan's cognac color, so mark your calendars for its November 25 restock date. Warning: Everlane's waitlists have been known to get really long (like, 12,000-person kind of long). So although you may not need to pay up—at least, not excessively—to accessorize like this celeb, but you will need to be patient.

The actress's purse wasn't her only reasonably priced look from the Invictus Games. Before she and Prince Harry made their public debut, Meghan cheered on her beau during the event's opening ceremonies. Her raspberry Aritzia dress, which was part of a monochrome ensemble, retails for $185. With both of these items under $200, this is one celebrity wardrobe that we may actually be able to copy. Parts of it, at least.

Can't wait for the Everlane tote to come back in stock? Check out some similar options to get Meghan's look.