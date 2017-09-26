EXCLUSIVE!

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' Edie Falco Is Already Prepared to Say Goodbye to That Wig

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere Just Revealed Major Clues About Jack's Death

This Is Us

Whoa, Did This Is Us Predict Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Pregnancies?!

Why Is HGTV's Hit "Fixer Upper" Ending?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ready to go back to the '90s?

That's what Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders stars did when they signed up for NBC's new anthology series, which revisits the murder trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents in what was then considered the t

Leading the case and the show is Emmy winner Edie Falco, sporting many a double-breasted suits and a headline-making wig as criminal defense attorney Leslie Abramson, and she admitted to E! News she wasn't thrilled with her wardrobe during Law & Order True Crime, which premieres tonight at 10 p.m. 

Photos

How Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Stars Compare to Real-Life Players

"How about those shoulder pads?!" Falco said, and though she praised the "otherworldly great" wardrobe designer, TK, she went on to admit, "I want to be done. I want to be done wearing these things!"

As for the curly-haired wig, Falco said she had no plans to hold onto it once filming wrapped: "I don't want the wig!"

While Falco donned a wig, her co-stars Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva, who play Lyle and Erik Menendez, revealed they took their respective transformations a step further. 

Law &amp;amp; Order, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Edie Falco

NBC

"I got a perm," Halper said, while Villanueva "straightened" his hair to take on the role of the older Menendez brother. 

As for Heather Graham, who takes on the role of Judalyn Smyth, the brothers' therapist's mistress who becomes a key witness in the trial, she wasn't a fan of the '80s and '90s wardrobe.

"I feel like, luckily, I didn't get the ugliest '80s outfits like some of the other characters did," she said, "but there are still some pretty questionable outfits I have to wear." 

To hear more from The Menendez Murders stars on their characters' costumes, press play on the video above. And check out all of the cast compared to their real-life counterparts: 

Leslie Abramson, Edie Falco, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

REUTERS/NBC

Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson

The four-time Emmy winner (for The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie) is donning quite the wig to take on the role of Erik and Lyle's criminal defense attorney. During the infamous trial,  she came under investigation by the state bar after invoking the Fifth Amendment when asked by the judge if she had Erik's psychiatrist delete and rewrite passages of his notes.

Lyle Menendez, Miles Gaston Villanueva, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Miles Gaston Villanueva as Lyle Menendez

The older of the two brothers will be played by the relative newcomer. 

For the first time in 20 years, Lyle spoke out about killing his parents in ABC's 2017 special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers. "It's shocking to think...that I could have been involved in taking anyone's life—and my parents' life...it seems unimaginable because it seems so far removed from who I am," Lyle said in a phone interview from prison. "But I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life."

Erik Menendez, Gus Halper, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Gus Halper as Erik Menendez

Another relative newcomer, Halper plays the younger brother, who was 18 when the murders were committed. 

Article continues below

Jose Menendez, Carlos Gomez, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

ABC/NBC

Carlos Gomez as José Menendez

Recently seen on Madam Secretary, Gomez takes on the role of Erik and Lyle's father, who was accused by the boys of sexually and psychologically abusing them throughout their childhood, leading to their decision to kill him in 1989.

Kitty Menendez, Lolita Davidovich, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

ABC/NBC

Lolita Davidovich as Kitty Menendez

After stints on Shades of Blue and True Detective, Davidovich plays Erik and Lyle's mother, Kitty, who was most recently played by Courtney Love in Lifetime's movie about the murders.

Detective Les Zoeller, Sam Jaeger, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Sam Jaeger as Detective Les Zoeller

After causing us to cry for years on Parenthood, Jaeger plays the Beverly Hills Police Department detective who was assigned to the investigation into the murders.

Article continues below

Dr. Jerome Oziel, Josh Charles , 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Josh Charles as Dr. Jerome Oziel

The Good Wife fan-favorite plays the pivotal role of Erik and Lyle's therapist, who heard the boys confess to the murders and became a key witness. Dr. Oziel later lost his license after being accused by a state panel of breaking confidentiality rules and having sex with female patients.

Glenn Stevens, Sterling Beaumon, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Sterling Beaumon as Glenn Stevens

The role of Lyle's friend at Princeton, who was later called to testify during the trial, will be played by The Killing star, who also played Young Ben on Lost

Judge Stanley Weisberg, Anthony Edwards, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Anthony Edwards as Judge Stanley Weisberg

The ER vet plays the judge who presided over both trials. 

Article continues below

Judalon Smyth, Heather Graham, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Heather Graham as Judalon Smyth

Smyth was Dr. Oziel's ex-mistress who became a key witness after she told authorities she overheard the brothers confess to the killings, and also had audio recordings of her conversations with the psychologist. She will be played by The Hangover star. 

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , VG , Entertainment , , True Crime Week , 2017 Fall TV Preview
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.