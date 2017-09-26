Meet Saturday Night Live' New Cast Members for Season 43

No pressure!

Hot on the heels of its major wins at the Emmys, Saturday Night Live announced the three new cast members joining the show's 43rd season on Tuesday.

Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd are all set to join the longrunning NBC sketch comedy series as featured players when it returns on Sept. 30, NBC announced in a press release.

After appearing in Andy Samberg's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Redd was a series regular on Netflix's Disjointed and recently had a stand-up special on Comedy Central, while Gardner is a member of one of Los Angeles' most popular sketch comedy troupe, The Groundlings. Null had been performing at the iO Theater in Chicago prior to landing the SNL gig.