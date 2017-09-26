Kourtney Kardashian Returns to Paris a Year After Kim's Terrifying Robbery

Kourtney Kardashian is back in Paris.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima in the City of Lights on Tuesday. It was almost one year ago that Kourtney was in Paris with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and their mom Kris Jenner for 2016 Paris Fashion Week. It was there that Kim was robbed and held at gunpoint in the early hours of Oct. 3.
Kim's robbery has had a major impact on her life, explaining to T Singapore that she has "a lot more anxiety" after the terrifying experience.
Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto
"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move," Kim told the magazine, adding that social media is not what consumes her anymore. "It's funny—so much can go on at home but if you don't post about it, people think it never happened," Kim said. "So they'll say, 'She hasn't posted with her sisters, she must be in a huge fight.' But it's not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to..."
And with 2017 Paris Fashion Week coming up a source confirms to E! News that Kim will not be attending.
A second source adds, "Kim isn't going because she does still have a lot of anxiety about Paris and it's just too soon. She wants to be home with her kids and doesn't want to relive the past and the bad memories."
The insider continues, "She is still healing. She might return some day but right now isn't the right time."
This news comes just after Kim told T Singapore, "My whole world is my kids, it's all I care about...from literally every last thing that they do to what they wear, to all their activities. I love being their mom. I definitely don't hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids."