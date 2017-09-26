Kourtney Kardashian Returns to Paris a Year After Kim's Terrifying Robbery

"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move," Kim told the magazine, adding that social media is not what consumes her anymore. "It's funny—so much can go on at home but if you don't post about it, people think it never happened," Kim said. "So they'll say, 'She hasn't posted with her sisters, she must be in a huge fight.' But it's not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to..."

And with 2017 Paris Fashion Week coming up a source confirms to E! News that Kim will not be attending.

A second source adds, "Kim isn't going because she does still have a lot of anxiety about Paris and it's just too soon. She wants to be home with her kids and doesn't want to relive the past and the bad memories."