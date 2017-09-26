Will & Grace Returns After 11 Years: See the Cast Then and Now

It's the week of all weeks, honey...Will & Grace finally returns on Thursday!

Yes, after 11 years off the air, the hit NBC series is returning with the fabulous New York foursome we've been missing for far too long.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes will reunite on our small screens as Will, Grace, Karen and Jack, bringing back all the laughs, one-liners and occasional tears we loved so much about the show.

But what have they been up to all these years after Will & Grace ended in 2006?