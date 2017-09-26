Jessica Alba Can Help Cure Your Hangover

Jessica Alba wants to help you live your best life.
While we know we should be getting in more veggies per day and paying attention to portion control, it sounds so much more convincing coming from the Honest Company co-founder. The wellness-obsessed celeb teamed up with the media platform ATTN: and Facebook Watch to share her personal tips for a healthier, happier life.
And we couldn't wait to tune in.
Who better than the Hollywood-star-turned-businesswoman—not to mention a total supermom with another one on the way—to weigh in on the simple tricks to staying on top of your health?
While Jessica is the first one to admit that balancing good lifestyle habits with a hectic schedule can seem like an impossible task at times, she tackles everything from curing hangovers to managing meals while pregnant to prove that it's not as hard as it looks. "The idea of healthy living can be overwhelming, but the truth is, there are really easy ways for each of us to enhance our quality of life," the star said. "Whether it's packing your own lunch for work or improving your posture, there are many improvements we can make that are both affordable and accessible."
Scroll through for our favorite tips from Alba's "Health Hacks" so far.
If the information is coming from Jessica Alba, you know it's got to be honest.