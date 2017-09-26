Jessica Alba Can Help Cure Your Hangover

Jessica Alba wants to help you live your best life.

While we know we should be getting in more veggies per day and paying attention to portion control, it sounds so much more convincing coming from the Honest Company co-founder. The wellness-obsessed celeb teamed up with the media platform ATTN: and Facebook Watch to share her personal tips for a healthier, happier life.

And we couldn't wait to tune in.

Who better than the Hollywood-star-turned-businesswoman—not to mention a total supermom with another one on the way—to weigh in on the simple tricks to staying on top of your health?